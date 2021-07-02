UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRATF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Traton presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRATF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932. Traton has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

