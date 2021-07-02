Unibright (UBT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Unibright has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $168.28 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,092.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.