UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UNCFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

