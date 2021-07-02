UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

