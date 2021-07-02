UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $226.21 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.32.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 340,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

