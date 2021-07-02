Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 8.1%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) dropped 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.