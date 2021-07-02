United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.