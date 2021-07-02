Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

