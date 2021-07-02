Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $277,000.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

