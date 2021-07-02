Uquid Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.48 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.60 or 0.00052371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $175.97 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00080346 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

