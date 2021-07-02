Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $79.78 million and approximately $619,200.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 89,160,319 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.