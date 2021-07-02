Vanilla Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,002.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $8.21 or 0.00024465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $5.41 million and $4,002.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,829 coins and its circulating supply is 658,670 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

