Venus Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.61 or 0.00052843 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $181.26 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,278.30 or 0.99854269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,292,639 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

