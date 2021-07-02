Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.69 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $37.63 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,895,417,824 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

