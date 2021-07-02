Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $358.41 million and $10.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00399620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.

