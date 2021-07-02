Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

