VeriCoin (VRC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $180.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $180.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,739.51 or 0.99979337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,816,370 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

