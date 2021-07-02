Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

VRCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

