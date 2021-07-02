Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

