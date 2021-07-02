Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.86 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $34.86 million and $751,020.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00024928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,168,240 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

