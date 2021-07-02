Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSVS. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,678.70. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

