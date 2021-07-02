Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Cap of $9.77 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Viacoin has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $274,403.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00401788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,570 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

