Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $535,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

