Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,159.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,159 ($15.14) and last traded at GBX 1,135.51 ($14.84), with a volume of 46572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

VCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Victoria from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Victoria alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,028.16.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.