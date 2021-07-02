VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CSB stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

