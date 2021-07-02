Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $447.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

