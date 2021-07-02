Vidulum Trading Up 4.4% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $226,894.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 200.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

