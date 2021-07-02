Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00.

Shares of EA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

