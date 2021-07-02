Virtue Poker (VPP) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.63 million and $107,818.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

