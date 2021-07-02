Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AIO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,323. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 1,500 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $41,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

