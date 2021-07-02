Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,745. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.