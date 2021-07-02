Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $230,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $238.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

