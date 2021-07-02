Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.67

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.67 and last traded at $238.41, with a volume of 212393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

