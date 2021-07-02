Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Shares Down 7.5%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 1,925,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,207,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

Vivos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

