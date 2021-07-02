Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.6 days.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $64.50 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

