Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares were down 4.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $759.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

