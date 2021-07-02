Waifu Token (WAIF) Market Cap Hits $2.61 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $5,982.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,756,506 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

