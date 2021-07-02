Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

