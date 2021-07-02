Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

