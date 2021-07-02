Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

