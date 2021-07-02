Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

