Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $2.38 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $109.56 million and $2.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00032947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00240993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.58 or 0.02975518 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,273,565 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

