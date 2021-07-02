Warp Finance Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $635,416.16 and $136.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $135.95 or 0.00403769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

