Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.75. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

WCN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,478. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $91.20 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

