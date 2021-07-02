WazirX Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $324.45 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00126297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00169605 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.36 or 1.00320012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.