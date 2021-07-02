Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 654 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $638.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $640.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

