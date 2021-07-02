Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $128.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

