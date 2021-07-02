Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

