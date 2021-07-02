Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,846,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $229.19 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $231.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

