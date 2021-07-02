Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,769,000 after purchasing an additional 77,636 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eaton by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

ETN opened at $150.17 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

